TS PGECET rescheduled

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) announced on Friday that due to the Staff Selection Commission examinations and TSPSC Group-1 examination, the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2024) has been rescheduled.

The TS PGECET entrance test, originally scheduled from June 6 to 9, will now take place from June 10 to 13. Interested candidates can apply for admission until May 25. There will be no further extension without a late fee. For more details, candidates can visit the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.

