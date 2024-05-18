Live
TS PGECET rescheduled
Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) announced on Friday that due to the Staff Selection Commission examinations and TSPSC Group-1 examination, the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2024) has been rescheduled.
The TS PGECET entrance test, originally scheduled from June 6 to 9, will now take place from June 10 to 13. Interested candidates can apply for admission until May 25. There will be no further extension without a late fee. For more details, candidates can visit the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.
