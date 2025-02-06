German bank team visits natural farming fields in YSR dist

Kadapa : As part of their tour of natural farming fields, a delegation from the KFW, a German bank on Wednesday visited the Indo-German Global Academy for Agroecology Research and Learning (IGGAARL) and its experimental plots in Vellaturu village of Pendlimarri mandal, YSR district. The delegation visited the natural farming fields of a farmer named Haripriya who is also act-ing as a mentor intern.

The delegation members, including Sangeeta Agarwal, Mark Prein, Anna Berezovskaja, and Servi Nabuurs, visited the experimental plot of cow pea (bobbarlu) cultivated using the seed pellatisation method. They inquired in detail about its benefits. Later, the farmers demon-strated the process of seed pellatisation and explained their advantages.

According to the farmers, the seed balls made by this technique ensures seed viability for up to six months. It also enhances germination even with minimal moisture (as low as 10-15 mm), making it suitable for high temperatures, low rainfall, and resistance to pests and dis-eases.

The delegation also visited the Rythu Seva Kendra in Gangireddipalli of Pendlimarri mandal and interacted with the staff and discussed about the services offered to the farmers and got to know how they are promoting natural farming.

RySS senior officials Rayudu, G Muralidhar, Shiva Reddy, IGGAARL Administrative Officer Praveen Kumar, District Project Manager of Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF), Vasantha Kumari, Additional DPM of APCNF and other staff attended the programme.