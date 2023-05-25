German Consul-General calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Michaela Küchler, Consul-General of Germany in Chennai, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The German official discussed the investment opportunitiesin Andhra Pradesh with the Chief Minister. Assuring the required assistance to her, the CM explained the government’s transparency in industrial policy and the availability of fully trained human capital and infrastructure in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy further informed Küchler that the Telugu state can offer huge investment opportunities in areas like manufacturing and industrial development, technology transfer, renewable energy and sustainability, sustainable practices, automotive and Engineering, joint research and development, IT and digitisation, startup ecosystem, trade and investment promotion.

Special chief secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Poonam Malakondaiah and officials of the German Embassy were present.