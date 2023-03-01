Get well versed in polling procedures: Collector

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Sri Sathya Sai District Collector Basanth Kumar asked polling officers to be well versed in the election and polling procedures for the smooth conduct of the ensuing MLC polls. Addressing a training programme of polling personnel here on Tuesday, the Collector said that the conduct of polling should be foolproof and no scope should be given even for minor errors. There are 54 polling booths for Graduates' constituency and 32 booths for Teachers' constituency in the district.





Any doubts on procedures should be cleared with the help of master trainers. In the final phase of the training programme, examination will be conducted to the trainees to make sure they are well trained in the election procedures.





He directed the AHUDA deputy collector to prepare a questionnaire for the examination. Polling procedures including ballot paper, ballot box and other polling materiel, one should be well educated about, he maintained. All materiel given by the Election Commission of India should be studied in depth. He said action will be initiated against the polling personnel concerned when complaints of errors are lodged by candidates or voters.



