Geyser Explosion in Tadipatri Leaves Eight Injured

An explosion involving a geyser cylinder used for heating water has left eight people injured in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when the geyser unexpectedly exploded, igniting a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the family home.

Among the injured are two children and six other family members, all of whom suffered serious injuries during the incident. Local residents promptly alerted the fire department after noticing the flames.

Firefighters arrived quickly and managed to bring the fire under control. They rescued the family members trapped inside the house and transported them to a local hospital via ambulance. Reports indicate that two of the injured are in critical condition, and all are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the accident, noting that all furniture within the house had been destroyed by the fire. A case has been registered, and authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the event.