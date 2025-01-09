GGH Ongole establishes HMPV isolation ward

Ongole : Superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr T Jamuna announced that following the instructions from the government they established isolation wards for men and women contracting the HMP Virus. She said that each of the wards contained 10 beds in them.

Dr Jamuna also announced that Dr Kalyani, Head of the Department of the General Medicine, will serve as the nodal officer for this initiative. The hospital has formed several committees, including an expert committee comprising HoDs from various departments including Pulmonology, Paediatrics, Microbiology, Community Medicine and Biochemistry, she added.

The Superintendent urged both hospital visitors and the general public to follow appropriate precautionary measures as advised by medical professionals.