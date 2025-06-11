GGU signs MoUs with Macquarie varsity, KPMG

Rajamahendravaram: In a major stride towards global academic collaboration, Godavari Global University (GGU) has signed historic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the renowned Macquarie University of Australia and KPMG India. The official ceremony took place on Tuesday, chaired by GGU Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju).

The partnership paves the way for the introduction of a specialised Cyber Security stream in GGU’s four-year B Tech programme, aimed at equipping students with global competencies and industry-ready skills.

Speaking on the occasion, GGU Pro-Chancellor K Sashikiran Varma said the MoUs mark a significant milestone in the university’s journey.

Chancellor Chaitanya Raju reiterated the university’s commitment to delivering world-class education and staying ahead in academic excellence. He expressed confidence that the partnerships would empower GGU students to compete on a global scale.

Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader for Education & Skill Development at KPMG India, emphasised that the digital technology sector has undergone rapid transformation in recent years. He said that after extensive evaluation of potential partners across India, KPMG India chose GGU for its forward-thinking vision and commitment to quality education. He also noted the vast career potential in cybersecurity.

Matt Bushby, CEO of Cyber Skills Academy at Macquarie University (Australia), joined the event virtually and extended support for the historic academic partnership.

The MoU logos were formally unveiled, marking the beginning of this strategic collaboration. Dignitaries from KPMG India and GGU, including Vice-Chancellor Dr U Chandrasekhar, Pro VC Dr KVB Raju, Registrar Dr PMMS Sharma, and other senior officials were present.

Guests were felicitated with mementos by Chancellor Chaitanya Raju and Pro-Chancellor Sashikiran Varma.