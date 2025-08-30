Live
Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered
Tirupati: Telugu Language Day was celebrated here on Friday commemorating the birth anniversary of noted Telugu linguist and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy and other members paid floral tributes to Gidugu’s portrait and recalled his services towards Telugu language.
On the occasion, Gundala Gopinath Reddy said everyone should respect their mother tongue and it is everyone’s duty to preserve Telugu language, which has thousands of years of history.
Subramanyam Yadav, Jayanth Kumar, Kalyani, Subramanyam Reddy, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy were present.
