Girl attacked with acid, slit throat at Nellore

Nellore: In a terrifying incident at Nellore, a minor girl was allegedly attacked with a toilet cleaning acid and her throat was slit with a sharp edged weapon in Bujabuja Nellore area located in the outskirts of the city late on Monday and her condition is said to be stable. According to Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, Police received some information that a minor girl was found lying at her bathroom with a deep cut on her neck and burns due to acid used toilet cleaning on her hands.



Neighbours of the victimized girl observed the condition and informed her parents and they have also alerted the police on the incident. They immediately shifted her to the Government General hospital attached to the Medical College in Nellore city.

A case will be registered on the incident after getting details from the victim. SP said the doctors are now providing treatment to the girl and investigation is also being taken up similarly. He added that they have information on the accused and will take him into custody shortly.

A team of police led by Nellore rural DSP Harinath Reddy swung into action and collected details. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy visited the hospital and consoled her father and assured any help from the government.

SP, along with other police officials, visited the hospital and collected information.

YSR Congress party general secretary Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy also rushed to the Government General Hospital and inquired the condition of the victim.

Further, the minor girl was shifted to a private hospital in Nellore city for better treatment. Meanwhile, District Medical and Health officer Dr M Penchalaiah said that a team of doctors in Apollo hospital are monitoring the condition of the girl. He said that condition of the girl is stable and would shift her to Chennai if necessary.

///ends/pvprasad/1.02 am///