Girl students advised to set higher goals

Visakhapatnam: Education is an effective medium to tread towards a golden future, highlighted district collector MN Harendhira Prasad. Speaking at the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ celebrations organised by the District Women and Child Welfare Department at Thotagaruvu Zilla Parishad School here on Saturday, he advised students to grab opportunities that come their way and reach higher positions in life.

Drawing inspiration from astronaut Sunita Williams, badminton player PV Sindhu, etc., the Collector suggested the girl students work hard to realise their goals. “If you work honestly, your parents, authorities and society will extend their support to you,” the collector encouraged, addressing the girl students. Harendhira stated that it’s really great that all the toppers in the recent examinations are girls, and that they should continue to work with the same spirit and achieve success in their future endeavours.

Further, the collector said that girls are not inferior to boys, they should excel in life and scale heights. The government is taking steps for women’s empowerment and progress and the students should make use of every opportunity and move forward, the collector advised.

Underlining the need to take care of health, Harendhira advised them to give priority to health along with studies and encouraged them to consume nutritious food on a daily basis. The collector said if girls encounter any unexpected problems, they should bring them to the notice of the teachers. Expressing his support for the protection of girls, the collector signed the white board set up by the children.

Later, he presented gifts and mementos to the students who showcased talent in various competitions and studies. As part of the programme, cultural performances were presented by the children to entertain the audience. ICDS PD Rama Lakshmi, District Educational Officer N Prem Kumar, Samagra Shiksha APC Chandra Sekhar, Deputy DEO, HMs and teachers participated in the programme.