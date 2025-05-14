Girls pip boys in CBSE Class X, XII results

Hyderabad: Students from Andhra Pradesh in the Vijayawada and Telangana region topped the Class X and XII results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

According to the CBSE, the Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram regions achieved the highest pass percentage in Class X, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.79%.

The pass percentage increased significantly from 91.30% in 2024 to 95% in 2025. The CBSE also noted that girls performed better than boys, achieving a pass percentage 2.37% higher. In 2024, the girls’ pass percentage was 94.75%, which increased to 95% this year. In comparison, the boys’ pass percentage decreased from 92.71% in 2024 to 92.63% in 2025.

Among schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) secured the top position with a pass percentage of 99.49%, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalaya Institutions (KVs) with 99.45%.

In Andhra Pradesh, the overall pass percentage stood at 99.73%, with boys achieving a pass percentage of 99.65% and girls scoring 99.85%. In Telangana, the total number of registered students was 51604, with 51521 appearing and 51433 passing.

The boys’ pass percentage was 99.80%, while the girls’ pass percentage was 99.86%, resulting in an overall state pass percentage of 99.83%. In the Class XII results, the Vijayawada region again performed exceptionally, with an overall top passing percentage of 99.83%.

Gender-wise analysis revealed that girls outperformed boys with a remarkable increase of 5.94% in pass percentage.

In 2025, girls scored 91.64% compared to 81.52% in 2024, while boys scored 91.64% in 2025, up from 85.12% in 2024. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class XII students in 2025 was 85.70%.

JNVs again topped with a pass percentage of 99.29%, followed by KVs at 99.05%. In Andhra Pradesh, 11,903 registered students, 11,852 appeared for the examination, and 11,794 passed. The boys’ pass percentage was 99.45%, while girls achieved 99.58%, resulting in an overall state pass percentage of 99.51%.

In Telangana, 8,477 registered students, 8,443 appeared, and 8,420 students passed the examination. The boys’ pass percentage was 99.66%, and the girls’ pass percentage was 99.80%, leading to an overall pass percentage of 99.73%.

The CBSE announced that results can be accessed at the following websites: https://www.cbse.gov.in/, http://www.results.nic.in/, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, or https://umang.gov.in.