Gita Jayanti celebrated at Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam

Tirupati: Sri Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam marked its 55th annual celebrations with great pomp here on Tuesday.

As part of the celebrations, a three-day Gita Jayanti was conducted with devotion and spiritual manner.

Swamijis from prominent ashrams arrived to conduct special pujas for Malayala Swamiji. Women participated actively by chanting Gita Parayanam, Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam, and Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam throughout the event .

Speakers emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's role in guiding lives toward excellence. They noted that reading it brings the merits of studying all Vedas and epics

Vidyananda Giri Swamy, Sampurnananda Swamy, Sarvatmananda Swamy, Avadani Amudala Murali, Hemanth Kumar and Rayalseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy were present.