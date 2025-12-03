  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Gita Jayanti celebrated at Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 9:32 AM IST
Gita Jayanti celebrated at Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam
X
  • The three-day Gita Jayanati was conducted with devotion
  • Swamijis from prominent ashrams took part in special pujas

Tirupati: Sri Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam marked its 55th annual celebrations with great pomp here on Tuesday.

As part of the celebrations, a three-day Gita Jayanti was conducted with devotion and spiritual manner.

Swamijis from prominent ashrams arrived to conduct special pujas for Malayala Swamiji. Women participated actively by chanting Gita Parayanam, Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam, and Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam throughout the event .

Speakers emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's role in guiding lives toward excellence. They noted that reading it brings the merits of studying all Vedas and epics

Vidyananda Giri Swamy, Sampurnananda Swamy, Sarvatmananda Swamy, Avadani Amudala Murali, Hemanth Kumar and Rayalseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy were present.

Tags

Sri Malayala Sadguru Seva Samajam55th celebrationsGita JayantipujasBhagavad Gitaspiritual event
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Sensex, Nifty open flat as IT and pharma gain

Sensex, Nifty open flat as IT and pharma gain

National News

More
Share it
X