GITAM organises ‘Shore Fest-24’

Visakhapatnam: To promote gender equality, health and wellbeing among youth, GITAM Deemed to be University organised a ‘Shore Fest-24’ here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated along the shores of Rushikonda with an inclination to highlight the importance of protecting marine bodies and species practicing sustainable methods.

Inaugurating the event, Registrar of the institution D Gunasekharan stressed the need for a healthy lifestyle among youth to achieve success. The students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the festival and showcased their skills in performing arts.

Marking the occasion, the organising committee conducted various sports and cultural competitions along with hackathons and guest lectures. The Indian Navy band performed melodies with their musical artistry.