GITAM plans to set up a BioNEST incubation centre

Visakhapatnam: To promote innovation in life sciences and encourage the support of its alumni, GITAM is planning to set up a BioNEST incubation centre, said its vice-chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam.

Speaking at a media conference here on Monday, the vice-chancellor said the institution is all set to host an alumni event 'Homecoming' on December 17. Engaging its alumni actively, the vice-Chancellor informed, the institution is utilising their services for the newly-established Venture Development Centre (VDC) facilities to support the start-up ecosystem.

Further, he said that the institution is actively pursuing to start the BioNEST facility to promote and develop new-age entrepreneurs. He said that over 1,500 alumni are expected to participate this year and conduct events like Global Mixer, alumni success sharing programme 'Traiblazers' along with sports and cultural programmes.

The institution's alumni relations deputy director P Naveen said the institution is giving special scholarships to alumni children and over 1,150 alumni received scholarships between 2020 and 2022. He said that the institution is providing professional growth opportunities to advance in their career. He suggested the alumni register their details through homecoming.gitam.edu.

School of Business dean Amith Bhadra, School of Technology dean Vijayasekhar, School of Science dean Balakumar, Dental College and Hospital Assistant Principal R. Sandhya, career services and external relations associate dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan (Retd) participated in the conference.