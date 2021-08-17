Give Rs 1 crore to Ramya's kin: TDP to YSRCP government

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government should give Rs one crore ex gratia to the slain Dalit girl Ramya's family just like how it gave such fair compensation to the victims' families in the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy in Vizag.

Ramaiah warned that all the SC, STs and the Dalit organisations would come on to the roads to wage an agitation if the Chief Minister did not give equal justice to the Guntur Dalit girl. Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that CM's Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was totally an untrustworthy person and that the Dalit associations should not fall in his trap. It was a fact that the Jagan Reddy government gave Rs. 1 crore ex gratia to each victim's family in the LG Polymers tragedy though it was the management of the industry which should pay that compensation.

The LG Polymers was supplying covers for cement bags of Jagan Reddy's cement factory. Hence, Rs. 1 crore ex gratia was given to those who perished in the LG Polymers fire.

If the CM does not give Rs. 1 crore to Ramya's family, then it would be considered serious injustice to the whole Dalit community.

Ramaiah said that the slain girl Ramya's parents are in their old age and the loss of a promising child gave a rude shock to them. The government should give one job to their family and also five acres of land.