Giving priority to long-pending issues: Minister Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy stated that after coming to power, they are resolving the issues that have been pending for more than a decade in the district. He inaugurated two bridges constructed on Kanupur canal with Rs 60 lakh at Kandalapadu and Pulateegalapadu in Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday.

The Minister alleged that earlier rulers laid foundations and ignored finishing them. But, the YSRCP government is giving priority to solve long pending issues and finishing them on a war footing basis, he added. He said villagers have requested him during his visit as part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku' programme to complete construction of the bridges, which were in dilapidated condition. The Minister assured that there would be a permanent solution for dotted lands in the constituency and they are going to distribute pattas to the farmers soon.

On the other hand, Minister Govardhan Reddy had distributed 3,130 tablets worth Rs 10 crore to students of Kanupur ZP High Schools. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to education sector, which is an ideal for the entire country. He said Nadu Nedu and Amma Vodi programmes are meant for improving the conditions of schools and supporting the students in pursuing studies.

Govardhan Reddy handed over tablets loaded with content developed by Byju's to teachers.

He also handed over cash prizes to the winners in Jagananna Kreeda Sambaralu.

MPP M Kavitha, sarpanch Seenaiah, APC of SSA Usha Rani, MPDO Susmitha Reddy, Tahsildar Nagaraju, Headmaster Krishna Reddy and others were present.