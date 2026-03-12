Glaucoma awareness walkathon held

Kurnool: A walkathon was organised in Kurnool on Wednesday to create awareness about glaucoma and the importance of regular eye check-up. Joint Collector Noorul Qamar flagged off the rally from Government Regional Eye Hospital, which proceeded to Raj Vihar Centre, in which doctors, medical staff and students participated.

The awareness programme was conducted as part of World Glaucoma Week, which is being observed from March 8 to 14. The initiative was jointly organised by District Blindness Prevention Society and Government Regional Eye Hospital, Kurnool. This year’s activities are being held under theme ‘Unite for a Glaucoma-Free World’, aiming to encourage people to take preventive measures against vision-related diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said glaucoma is often referred as ‘silent thief of sight’ as it gradually damages vision without showing noticeable symptoms in early stages. He stressed that timely detection through regular eye examinations can help prevent permanent loss of vision.

People aged above 40 years and those with a family history of glaucoma were advised to undergo periodic eye check-ups to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Bhaskar, Government Regional Eye Hospital Superintendent Dr Satyanarayana Reddy, Head of Department Dr Yugender Reddy, District Blindness Prevention Officer Dr Himabindu, and several ophthalmologists including Dr Sudhakar Rao, Dr Neha, Dr Rajasekhar and Dr Anil Kumar attended the programme.

Members of the Indian Medical Association, assistant professors, medical officers and postgraduate students also participated in the rally and extended their support to the awareness campaign.