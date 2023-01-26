Global Investors Summit 2023 in Vizag from March 3

Visakhapatnam: By attracting investments, more employment opportunities would be generated for the youth in Andhra Pradesh, said Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Amarnath said the AP government would showcase the resources available in the state during 'Global Investors Summit 2023.' Opportunities for entrepreneurs have been identified in 13 sectors in AP. An MSME park would be set up exclusively for women in the state.

He stated that a new policy would be brought soon after consulting with industrial representatives, he added. Amarnath mentioned that representatives from the country and abroad are attending the global conference. Further, the minister explained that national and international road shows are going to be organised to attract investors by explaining the incentives provided by the state government.

He said efforts would be made to attract companies related to 13 sectors, including agriculture, food processing, aerospace, defence, automobile, electric vehicles, textiles, industrial logistics infrastructure, petroleum, petroleum, electronics, IT, tourism, MSME and start-ups.

Later, he visited Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, along with the district officials to examine the arrangements made for the summit. Taking stock of the arrangements at the venue, the minister said the city is hosting 'Global Investors Summit 2023' on March 3 and 4. Based on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister said, the global event is hosted in Visakhapatnam.

The summit will not only attract investors from across the globe but also to draw a number of industrialists to the state, Amarnath mentioned. Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Industry Department Director G Srijana, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu, City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, among others, visited AUCE grounds.