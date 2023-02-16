Global Tech Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam today and tomorrow

Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Company and Summit Co-Convenor said that 'Global Tech Summit' is being organized on 16th and 17th of this month at VMRDA Chilrton Arena in Visakhapatnam. He spoke to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and said that in the Global Tech Summit, a discussion is being held on the innovation of modern technology as well as the pharma and agriculture sectors. He said that CM YS Jagan will deliver the opening speech virtually at 10 am on Thursday and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the keynote speech.



It is said that up to a thousand delegates will participate in the conference, 300 delegates from G-20 countries and 25 other countries and up to 300 IT companies will participate. He said that there will be a discussion on how to follow modern agricultural methods according to the conditions here, how to export agricultural products, necessary quality standards etc.

It was revealed that the European Business Technology Center will be set up in Visakhapatnam and they will be made aware of agricultural methods here. He said that on the first day of the conference, there will be a discussion on the digital concept of India, how technology can be used in the field of pharma to make medicines easy and cheap for the people, and how technology can be used in the field of pharma education. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini, Sidiri Appalaraju, Peedika Rajannadora and others will participate in this conference.