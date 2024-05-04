Live
Vijay Deverakonda to come up with an explosive rural action drama
Renowned Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has once again joined forces with the prestigious production house Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) for an exciting new venture. The actor took to social media to announce his upcoming project with successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish, marking his 59th film under the SVC banner.
Directed by the talented filmmaker Ravi Kiran Kola, known for his previous work in "Raja Varu Rani Garu," the film promises to be an explosive rural action drama, showcasing Vijay Deverakonda in a mass avatar.
The formal announcement of the film was made today, generating immense anticipation among fans eager to witness Vijay's powerhouse performance in this action-packed narrative. While specific details about the movie are yet to be revealed, further updates are expected to be unveiled on May 9th.
With Vijay Deverakonda's star power combined with the expertise of Sri Venkateswara Creations and the creative vision of director Ravi Kiran Kola, this collaboration is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.