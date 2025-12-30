GM ECoR conducts extensive inspection in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Parmeshwar Funkwal, the General Manager of East Coast Railway, inspected various railway units in Visakhapatnam on Monday to review ongoing development initiatives, maintenance systems, safety measures, productivity levels, and future infrastructure plans.

During inspection, the General Manager reviewed progress of key projects, examined operational challenges, and explored opportunities to further enhance passenger amenities.

Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected the under-construction new zonal office building of South Coast Railway and held detailed discussions with Chief Administrative Officer Ankush Gupta and senior construction organisation officials, regarding project progress, design objectives, and timelines. Later, he inspected Diesel Loco Shed and interacted with Siemens locos technical teams and reviewed ongoing project works, future expansion plans, and maintenance activities. Siemens officials also made a brief presentation highlighting the scope of ongoing initiatives at the shed. Parmeshwar Funkwal visited Wagon Workshop at Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam, where he reviewed maintenance operations, infrastructure facilities, and development works underway. Chief Project Manager SK Senapati briefed him on workshop’s operational capabilities, maintenance strategies, and upcoming infrastructure upgrades.

The General Manager held a meeting with divisional officials to assess the progress of developmental projects across the division, including works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.