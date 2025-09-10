GM of SCoR inspects infrastructure facilities in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of South Coast Railway (SCoR) Sandeep Mathur conducted a detailed inspection of various infrastructural facilities in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The inspection began at Waltair marshaling yard, where he reviewed the activities at dispatch yard, reception yard, and ongoing activities at Gopalapatnam. Also, he examined track development works along the Gopalapatnam–Jaggayyapalem–Vadlapudi–Gate Junction section. He assessed operational issues and ongoing traffic development activities in the area. Focusing on the progress of the third and fourth line projects, capacity augmentation measures, and traffic facility improvements, Sandeep Mathur further inspected the stretch from Vadlapudi to Duvvada via Gopalapatnam, then to Simhachalam North and up to Visakhapatnam.

During the course of inspection, he also reviewed interlocking systems, maintenance works, and train movement plans. Senior officials of the Waltair Division accompanied the General Manager to various locations.