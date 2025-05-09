GMC launches website, mobile app

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra along with the GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu launched the GMC website and Mana GMC mobile app at a programme held at the GMC Council Hall on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Guntur Municipal Corporation launched an official website and mobile app to render better services to the people.

The aim of the GMC is to render better services through website and mobile app.

He sought the suggestions of the people on improving services provided by the GMC. GMC website is useful to inform about the orders of the government.

Commissioner Srinivasulu said the GMC launched the website to use technology to render better services to the people.

He said the GMC mobile app was introduced for administrative convenience. He said GMC Chatbot is useful to the people.

GMC additional commissioner Challa Obulesu, officials were also present.