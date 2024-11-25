Live
GMC related services through call centre from today
Guntur: The GMC call centre is available to assist people with GMC-related services, answer questions, and resolve issues, according to GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu. In his statement, he said that starting November 25, individuals can contact the call centre for inquiries related to name changes for assessments, property tax, drinking water tap repairs, drainage connections, repairs, date of birth certificates, death certificates, trade license applications, and marriage certificate registrations.
People can reach the call centre at 0863-2345103, 104, and 105 for necessary information.
Additionally, he informed that the GMC will be setting up a command control room to improve service delivery to the community. Currently, the call centre operates from 8 am to 8 pm and will also remain open on holidays.