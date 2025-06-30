  • Menu
GMC to conduct ‘dialy our commissioner’ today

Guntur: GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu here on Sunday said that the GMC will conduct a ‘dial your commissioner’ programme to solve the grievance of the people from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm on Monday in the commissioner’s chamber at the GMC office in Guntur city.

People, who want to take up their problems with the GMC commissioner, may dial 0863-224202.

In the backdrop of the GMC Council meet, Public Grievance and Redressal System will be conducted at births and deaths registration centre at the GMC Park.

Puli Srinviasulu informed that the people may submit their grievances in the PGRS till 1 pm and get their problems solved.

