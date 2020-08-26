GMR Varalakshmi Foundation-trained women make masks to fight Covid-19

Kakinada: In order to protect communities from COVID-19, over 600 women, trained by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the corporate social responsibility arm of the GMR Group, are making masks. These women work from their homes or respective centres abiding by all safety norms in place across the country stitching masks and PPE kits. The locations where this good work is happening are Delhi, Warora (Maharashtra), Bajoli-Holi (Himachal Pradesh), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Kamalanga (Odisha), Rajam, Anantapur and Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and Hyderabad (Telangana). They have already stitched over 62,000 masks which were distributed to the frontline workers in healthcare, police and security department among others across the country.



The project has also given a chance to them to generate some income for their families even during the lockdown.

It may be recalled that the State government has decided to provide three masks to each family of 5.3 crore and set a target to manufacture over 16 crore masks in another few months. GMRVF trained 150 more women proficient in the skill of stitching at Rajam. They have already stitched more than 20,000 masks.

During the lockdown, the GMRVF has also mobilised nearly 450 GMRVF-trained women to stitch PPE suits and masks on order from the district administration at Kakinada (East Godavari) and Rajam (Srikakulam). Further, now close to 50 more women have joined this task at Kakinada, Rajam and Anantapur and the masks stitched by these women were given to sanitation workers, community members and police personnel.