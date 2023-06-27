GO 217 will be repealed in 100 days of TDP coming to power - Lokesh

Gudur (Tirupati District): Expressing concern at the agony of the fishermen in the state, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured the community that within 100 days of the TDP forming the next government the GO 217 which is aimed at hitting them below their belt will be revoked.

In a face-to-face programme with fishermen at Tadimedu campsite of Gudur Assembly segment on Tuesday as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh said that during Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule matter is weak but publicity is at its peak. Observing that he has thorough knowledge of the issue of Pulicat Lake, Lokesh said soon after the TDP is back in power the silt will be removed.

“Discussions will be held with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to permanently solve the problems of fishermen. Also, the fishermen from the neighbouring States and the steamers from Tamil Nadu will be prevented from entering

Andhra Pradesh for hunting”, he said. Pointing out that though the journey in the divided Andhra Pradesh began with Rs.16,000 cr deficit budget, he said that Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of the State did justice for all sections. The State was on top in aqua exports during the TDP regime and Rs.800 cr was spent for the welfare of fishermen community in five years by the TDP, he stated.