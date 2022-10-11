‘Go back’ slogans greet farmers at Tanuku rally 

Tanuku: The politics pertaining to Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh v/s three capitals seems to be turning into a high-pitch political game. As the Amaravati Mahapadayatra entered the Tanuku constituency in West Godavari district on Tuesday, YSRCP activists staged protests sporting placards with "Go back fake yatris" and releasing black balloons. This constituency is represented by Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao. The party activists were seen shouting slogans and holding placards '29 gramala kosam Babu nakili poratam' (Fake struggle of Babu for 29 villages). It may be mentioned here that ever since the YSRCP had intensified their campaign for Vizag as executive capital, MLAs and Ministers have been openly challenging the padayatris and have been stating that they were committed for overall development of the state and not Amaravati.

They have been saying that padayatris will face similar protests when they move towards the north Andhra region. The JAC fully supported by YSRCP has decided to organise a rally on October 15 when the Mahapadayatra is likely to enter Visakhapatnam.

The state BJP and Jana Sena Party took strong exception to this act of the YSRCP saying that the MLAs and Ministers were insulting the Padayatris. BJP state president Somu Veeraraju said that there was no question of three capitals and that Amaravati alone will be the capital. Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan tweeted saying YSRCP should make AP as "United State of Andhra Pradesh'' with 25 capitals. TDP said that YSRCP was violating the court's order. Not just that ruling party leaders were instigating people of north Andhra and were trying to create a rift between the regions.