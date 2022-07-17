Godavari districts only can bring change in state: Pawan Kalyan

Mandapeta(Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said only Godavari districts could bring about change in the state as people of these district have political awareness. He participated Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in the district on Saturday. As part of yatra, he met the families of deceased farmers and interacted with them. He also handed over chques of Rs 1 lakh each to them.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Pawan said only people will decided whether he would become chief minister or not. Coming down heavily on the 'anti-people' policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said CM promised employment to lakhs of youth, but ultimately he gave jobs only to 36 people. He said that he was not sure if the Jana Sena's wish of coming to power would be fulfilled or not but the party wishes for happiness of people.

He said instead of increasing the number of schools, the YSRCP government has reduced the schools which spells doom to the future of children. The Jana Sena chief criticised the silence of the state government despite many tenant farmers committing suicide. He accused the government of starving panchayats of funds and promised to adequate funds t them if his party came to power.

Describing the condition of roads in the state 'miserable and pathetic', he said leaders who can't fulfil promises are a mere waste.