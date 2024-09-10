Godavari overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, first warning issued

The irrigation department authorities have raised the first danger alert at Dowleswaram barrage on Tuesday evening, anticipating river levels to exceed 10 lakh cusecs by nightfall. Meteorological predictions indicate that the Godavari River could receive between 12 to 13 lakh cusecs of water by Wednesday morning.

In light of these developments, District Collector P Prasanthi urged residents, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and cooperate with ongoing safety measures. A secondary danger warning is expected to be issued tomorrow.

Collector Prashanthi emphasized the need for caution as arrangements have been made for the immersion of Ganesh idols. However, he clarified that immersion is not permitted for ordinary citizens in areas at risk of flooding. Residents are advised to hand over their idols to district administration officials at designated ghats.

The Collector delivered a video message on Tuesday, informing the public that both the Revenue and Police departments are on high alert. Evacuation centers are being prepared, and warnings regarding potential floodwater routes are being disseminated to ensure the safety of the community.

The people have asked to stay updated and adhere to advisories from local authorities as the situation develops.