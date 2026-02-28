Godavari Pushkaralu: Railway infrastructure reviewed

Rajamahendravaram: In view of the expected surge of pilgrims during the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams, the District Collector Kirti Chekuri conducted a comprehensive review meeting with railway officials on Friday to assess infrastructure preparedness and security arrangements. The review focused on passenger convenience, establishment of Pushkar Nagar facilities, ticketing arrangements, management of pilgrim movement and inter-departmental coordination.

Officials examined data from the 2003 and 2015 Pushkarams, including the number of pilgrims who travelled and train operations conducted through Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur railway divisions during those periods. Taking into account projections for the 2027 Pushkarams, the Collector noted that an average of 5.5 lakh pilgrims were expected to arrive daily by train and directed officials to initiate advance proposals for additional train services and necessary arrangements. Instructions were issued to strengthen surveillance systems through the installation of additional CCTV cameras and enhanced monitoring mechanisms.

The Collector also stressed the need for setting up extra booking counters and deploying sufficient staff for issuing general tickets to avoid inconvenience to passengers. Sector-wise officials submitted details regarding arrangements for drinking water, rest areas and sanitation facilities at railway stations and surrounding areas. Vijayawada Zone Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Shanmuga Vadivel S presented statistics from previous Pushkarams, stating that 20.29 lakh passengers travelled by rail during the 13-day event in 2003, while 39.31 lakh passengers used railway services during the 15-day Pushkarams in 2015. For the 2027 event, railway authorities estimate that nearly 64 lakh passengers will travel within a 12-day period.

He explained that heavy passenger congestion is expected particularly at Rajamahendravaram, Godavari, Kovvur and Nidadavolu railway stations. Plans include operation of special trains, expansion of platforms, installation of directional signage for passengers, strengthening of station security and coordination of emergency services.

District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore reviewed security measures and discussed deployment of additional police personnel at railway stations, Pushkar ghats and major junctions. He said CCTV surveillance, special control rooms and crowd management measures at ticket counters would be implemented to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims during the festival period.