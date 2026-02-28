Usha Sree Charan holds ‘Coffee with Cadre’ outreach programme

Somandepalli: Former Minister and YSRCP District President of Sri Sathya Sai district, Usha Sree Charan, conducted a ‘Coffee with Cadre’ programme at Busayyagari Palli village under Naginayanacheruvu Panchayat in Somandepalli mandal of Penukonda constituency.

Participating in the outreach initiative, Usha Sree Charan, who is also the YSRCP MLA candidate for Penukonda, interacted with party leaders, cadre and local residents. She went door-to-door in the village, greeting families and recalling the welfare measures implemented during the previous YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She stated that various welfare schemes were delivered to every eligible household annually, ensuring that no family was left without support. Alleging that the present coalition government had come to power by making unrealistic promises, she accused it of failing to fulfil assurances and causing hardship to the public.

She urged party workers to strengthen grassroots engagement and convey the party’s message directly to the people.

Several local public representatives, mandal-level YSRCP leaders, party workers and residents of Naginayanacheruvu Panchayat took part in the programme.