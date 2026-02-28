Census–2027 must be conducted successfully: Joint Collector

Kurnool: Joint Collector Noorul Qamar has called upon officials to ensure the successful conduct of Census–2027 by strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments. He stressed that meticulous implementation of procedures is essential to achieve accurate and reliable census data.

The Joint Collector was addressing officials during the first day of a three-day special training programme held at G Pullaiah Engineering & Technology College on Friday. The training is being organised as part of the first phase of Census–2027, focusing on House Listing and Housing Census operations.

District- and charge-level officers are being trained to ensure the effective execution of the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Noorul Qamar said that the census forms the foundation of national development.

He underlined the need to accurately record details of every citizen and urged officials to discharge their duties with utmost care and responsibility.

Census data, he noted, plays a crucial role in planning, allocation of funds, and formulation of development programmes. He warned against any negligence in house listing and instructed officials to work in close coordination from village to urban levels to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe.

Officials from the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal departments across the district participated in the programme.

The three-day training includes sessions on house-listing procedures, digital data collection, and resolution of field-level issues, with experts delivering PowerPoint presentations.

District Revenue Officer Venkata Narayanamma, Census Officer and Joint Director Dr Jagannath, Deputy Director Divakar Bhariha, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath, Zilla Parishad CEO Nasara Reddy, Adoni Sub-Collector (In-charge) Ajay Kumar, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, and Pattikonda RDO (In-charge) Kondaiah, among others attended the meeting.