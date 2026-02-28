Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28 February (10th Roza)

The sacred month of Ramadan continues with deep spiritual significance as Muslims across India observe the 10th Roza on February 28, 2026. This holy period is dedicated to fasting from dawn to sunset, along with increased prayer, reflection, charity, and strengthening community bonds. Each day of Ramadan carries special meaning, encouraging believers to practice discipline and compassion while nurturing their connection with Allah.

Fasting during Ramadan begins with Sehri (also called Suhoor), the pre-dawn meal, and concludes with Iftar, the evening meal taken at sunset. Knowing the exact timings for both is essential to ensure that the fast is observed correctly and punctually. Since India spans multiple time zones and geographical variations, Sehri and Iftar times differ from city to city.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Major Indian Cities

Below are the updated Sehri and Iftar timings for February 28 in key cities across the country:

Delhi – Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:20 PM

Lucknow – Sehri: 05:14 AM | Iftar: 06:06 PM

Kolkata – Sehri: 04:44 AM | Iftar: 05:39 PM

Mumbai – Sehri: 05:46 AM | Iftar: 06:43 PM

Chennai – Sehri: 05:15 AM | Iftar: 06:17 PM

Bengaluru – Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:28 PM

Kochi – Sehri: 05:30 AM | Iftar: 06:35 PM

Jaipur – Sehri: 05:35 AM | Iftar: 06:27 PM

Ahmedabad – Sehri: 05:47 AM | Iftar: 06:42 PM

These timings reflect the natural differences in sunrise and sunset across regions. For instance, residents in Kolkata begin their fast earlier than those in Delhi due to the eastern location of the city. Similarly, sunset—and therefore Iftar—occurs slightly later in western cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Why Timings Differ Across Locations

Ramadan fasting is closely tied to astronomical calculations based on sunrise and sunset. As a result, cities located in eastern India experience earlier dawn and dusk compared to those in western regions. Even a difference of a few minutes can be significant when it comes to observing a fast, making it important to consult updated daily schedules.

Religious scholars and local mosques often release verified timetables for the entire month. In some communities, especially among Shia Muslims, Iftar may be observed slightly later than the listed sunset time, typically by a few additional minutes, as part of religious practice.

A Month of Devotion and Community Spirit

Beyond the physical act of fasting, Ramadan emphasizes patience, gratitude, and empathy toward those in need. Families gather before dawn for Sehri, sharing simple meals that provide nourishment for the long day ahead. At sunset, the moment of Iftar is often marked with dates and water, followed by a wholesome meal shared with loved ones.

Mosques across the country witness increased attendance for evening prayers, particularly Taraweeh, which are special nightly prayers performed during Ramadan. Acts of charity and kindness also become more visible during this month, as people extend help to the underprivileged through food distribution and donations.

Health and Preparation During Fasting

Maintaining good health during Ramadan is equally important. Experts advise drinking sufficient water during Sehri to prevent dehydration throughout the day. Including balanced meals with fruits, proteins, and whole grains can help sustain energy levels.

Since Ramadan timings shift slightly each day, worshippers are encouraged to check updated daily calendars or confirm schedules with local religious authorities. Staying informed ensures that fasting is observed accurately and without confusion.

As the holy month progresses, communities across India continue to embrace the spirit of unity, prayer, and generosity. Ramadan 2026 serves as a reminder of faith, resilience, and the shared joy of breaking fast together at sunset.