NCORD review & road safety meet held

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad chaired a district-level NCORD (National Committee for Coordination on Drug Law Enforcement) review meeting to assess measures taken to curb illegal drug trafficking and consumption.

Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar, Additional SP Ankita Surana, Deputy Commissioner Naga Maddayya, Assistant Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, DPEO Govind Naik, DSPs and officials from various departments attended the meeting. Officials presented reports on enforcement drives, surveillance, awareness campaigns and inter-departmental coordination. The Collector and SP stressed that complete eradication of narcotics is the district’s goal and called for strengthened intelligence, use of modern technology and intensified awareness programmes in educational institutions.

Later, the Collector also reviewed road safety measures in the district. Officials were directed to enhance lighting on NH-44 at Papireddypalli and Gudipalli stretches and prevent roadside parking of heavy container trucks near Kia India.

Instructions were issued to provide parking facilities near highway dhabas and to implement safety measures on Tadimarri–Dharmavaram State Highway, Penukonda–Madakasira road and Hindupur–Madakasira road, including installation of signboards.

The Collector appealed to the public to strictly follow traffic rules to help prevent accidents.

Additional SP Ankita Surana, DSPs Vijay Kumar and Shivannarayana Swamy, Excise official Narasingappa, and officers from various departments participated in the programme.