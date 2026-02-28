Collector inspects ‘Mana Palle-Mana Neeru’ works

Kothacheruvu: District Collector and District Magistrate A Shyam Prasad on Thursday inspected ongoing works under the ‘Mana Palle-Mana Neeru’ initiative in Kothacheruvu and Chennekothapalli mandals, stressing the need to prioritise water conservation.

At Vemuletipalli habitation in Kodapaganipalli panchayat, the Collector reviewed a feeder channel work taken up under MGNREGS at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh, generating 1,964 person-days.

He interacted with workers and directed officials to increase attendance of job card holders and ensure effective utilisation of the enhanced 150 workdays, with wages of Rs307 per day. Workers were advised to take adequate precautions amid rising temperatures.

Officials explained that the feeder channel connects Thalamarlacheruvu to Kanumukkala and Dharmavaram tanks, strengthening inter-tank water flow.

Responding to workers’ concerns over delayed wage payments, the Collector assured that dues would be cleared soon after release of funds.

Under the district’s water conservation drive, 30 feeder channels, 200 farm ponds and 410 other water-related works are currently in progress.

Later, at Basampalli, the Collector inaugurated construction of a Rs 61,000 farm pond in a farmer’s field and reiterated that MGNREGS workdays have been increased from 100 to 150.

He also inspected newly sanctioned CC road works worth Rs 99 lakh covering 1.8 km in Pyadindi panchayat. Senior officials and local representatives were present.