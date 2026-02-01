Godavari Pushkaralu to be held on Kumbh Mela model

Rajamahendravaram: In a move to elevate the spiritual experience of the upcoming Pushkaralu, the state government is drafting an ambitious blueprint to organize the event on a scale comparable to the world-renowned Kumbh Mela.

A comprehensive plan, estimated at Rs 204 crore, has been finalised to integrate and modernize the riverfront. The district administration has begun preparing a detailed action plan to conduct the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of Kumbh Mela, following directions from the Chief Minister at a recent high level review meeting. Officials are also considering a code name system for ghats such as Pushkar Ghat 1 and Pushkar Ghat 2. The same numbers may be displayed on vehicles and route boards to guide pilgrims easily. A proposal is ready to connect the 1.2-kilometre Kotilingala stretch with the main Pushkar Ghat, which will increase the bathing stretch to about 2.5 kilometres. Saraswati and Gowthami ghats in Rajamahendravaram city will also be linked. All small ghats at the Kovvur Goshpada Revu will be connected as a single stretch. Two ghats are being built there at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore and one 200 metre stretch will be reserved for VIPs.

New ghats will come up at Bobbilllanka, Torredu, Jalimudi, Katavaram, Inugantivaripeta, Seethanagaram, Raghuvadevapurm, Singavaram, Vangalapudi, Kovvur, Aurangabad, Arikirevula, Kumaradevam and Tadipudi, along with five locations on the Vasishta River. In total, 24 new ghats with a length of 828 metres will be constructed for Rs 29.76 crore.

A total of 102 ghats will be made available for Pushkaralu in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur revenue divisions. This is nearly three times more than the last festival. Officials expect more than ten crore pilgrims to attend and say arrangements are being planned based on ground-level conditions.