Live
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
- The art and science of baking
Just In
Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Heavy rains have been causing flooding in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, with streams and rivers overflowing and water levels...
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Heavy rains have been causing flooding in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, with streams and rivers overflowing and water levels rising significantly. The Godavari river has risen at Rajamahendravaram, reaching 10.8 feet at the Dowleswaram cotton barrage. Over 3.50 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the sea as a result.
Areas such as Rajamahendravaram, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Mandapeta, and Kothapeta in East Godavari district have been affected by the heavy rains. Fields spanning 7 thousand acres have been waterlogged, causing damage to crops. In Konaseema district, a temporary road was washed away at Burugulanka and the Gandipashamma temple in Devipatnam mandal was flooded.
The Sabari river at Chintoor is experiencing increased flooding, impacting the Konaseema region. Mummidivaram constituencies are also facing heavy rainfall, leading to overflowing hill streams in Alluri district. Traffic disruptions have been reported at multiple locations, including the Kumbidisinghi Bridge and villages such as Ginnelakota and Jamiguda.
Due to the severity of the weather conditions, the Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Alluri district for today and tomorrow. The situation remains precarious in many areas, with authorities urging residents to exercise caution and stay safe during the ongoing rain and flooding.