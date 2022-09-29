Goddess appears as Sri Annapurna Devi

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga in Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram on Thursday, the fourth day of the festivities. The Goddess carrying a feeding bowl and spatula to serve food as Lord Shiva stands at her doorstep asking her for food had blessed pilgrims. Dwaraka Tirumala EO Trinadh Rao along with the chief priest PVSR Jagannadha Charyulu offered saree and sare to Goddess Kanaka Durga as part of the tradition.

Minister for Environment and Forests Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy had Goddess Darshan on Thursday. Temple EO Bhramaramba and temple priests welcomed him as per temple tradition.

The Goddess will be adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on Aswayuja Suddha Panchami on Friday, the fifth day. She will be seated on the lap of Lord Shiva flanked by Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswathi holding 'Vinjamaramas' (fans) in their hands to serve Her.

The Goddess is golden hued and has lotus in her hand. She holds flowers, a noose, a goad and a sugarcane bow, with noose representing attachment, goad standing for repulsion, sugarcane bow signifying the mind and arrows standing for the five senses.