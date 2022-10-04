Goddess blesses devotees in Maha Gowri Alankaram at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Religious fervour marked the Navratri Dasara Mahotsavams being celebrated at Srisailam temple in Nandyal district. On the eighth day of the 10-day Mahotsavam, the authorities have organised Maha Gowri Alankaram and Nandi Vahana Seva to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi on Monday. As usual, the authorities have performed morning prayers to Swami Ammavaru. Later Kumari puja was also performed. The girl children under the age group of 2 to 10 years have been invited and presented flowers, fruits and new robes. Later, prayers were offered. This is the one of the main events celebrated every day till the completion of the Dasara Mahotsavams. The authorities have stated that as part of the Nava Durga alankaram, Utsava moorthi was decorated as Maha Gowri incarnation on the eighth day. It is said that the Maha Gowri alankarm is one of the peaceful forms of all alankarams. The Devi is clad in white clothes and will be having eight bujas (shoulders). The Devi would be possessing Trisulam on the upper side of the right shoulder, Abhaya hastam on the lower side, vara mudra on the left shoulder and damarukam on the lower side. To bestow Lord Siva as her husband, Maha Gowri in the form of Parvathi has done hard penance. Due to the hard penance her entire body has become black. Lord Siva, who was moved by her penance, has sprinkled the ganga jal on her body. After sprinkling ganga jal, she became white and began sparkling. As a result of becoming white, she is being called as Maha Gowri. On the eighth day of the Dasara Mahotsavam prayers are offered to the Devi, stated the authorities.

Later in the evening, Nandi Vahana Seva was organised to Swami Amma varu. The utsava moorthis after decorated in a special manner were seated on the Nandi Vahanam and offered prayers. The authorities further stated that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Endowments Kottu Sathyanarayana would present silk robes to Swami Amma varu on behalf of the state government on Tuesday.