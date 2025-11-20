Goddess rides on Mutyapu Pandiri, Simha Vahanam

TIRUPATI: The third sunny morning witnessed Sri Padmavati Devi in the guise of the Goddess of riches - Sri Dhana Lakshmi Devi at Tiruchanoor.

On Wednesday, as a part of ongoing Karthika Brahmotsavams, the Vahana Seva, commenced at 8 am and witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees.

Watching the white pearl canopy is believed to grant relief from suffering and leads them towards spiritual bliss.

Later in the evening, the Goddess took a ride on Simha vahanam enthralling the devotees. Prime Minister Rashtiya Bal purashkar awardeee Gaurav Reddy participated in the Goshadi folk dance. Gondu Nityam, Kerala drums, Manipur traditional dance and kolatam were performed besides Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam. Tirumala Pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyarswamy, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam, Temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Chief Priest Babu Swamy, other officials, and a large number of devotees participated in the vahana sevas.