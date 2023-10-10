Gonegandla registers first dengue case

Gonegandla (Kurnool): A dengue case was reported for first time in Gonegandla on Monday, said Saibaba, Pathikonda sub-unit Malaria Officer. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the house of dengue infected patient, the Malaria Officer said that the staff had been alerted and gave suggestions to the patient.

He further said that the panchayat department officials were also pressed into the action and they were ordered to take up sanitation works in all localities in Gonegandla. He said the surroundings of patient’s house has been sprayed mosquito repellants to prevent the mosquitoes breeding. The Maria officer called upon the people to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

He further said the people should not keep the water vessels open.

If the vessels, tanks and others are kept open, then the mosquitoes would breed in the water and spread diseases by biting.