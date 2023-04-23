Gonegandla residents demand protection wall

Gonegandla (Kurnool district) : The residents of Gonegandla village demanded the officials concerned to immediately remove the big rock that developed a huge crack in the middle and save them from untoward incidents. They staged a protest with this demand under the aegis of Kula Vivaksha Porata Samiti (KVPS) at the village on Saturday.

KVPS district president Karunakar, speaking on the occasion, said that about a fortnight ago the big rock (Narasappa Konda) had developed a crack making the single rock in to two. Adoni division sub-collector, Abhisekh Kumar, mining department official Nagini, Gonegandla tahsildar Venugopal and others visited the site and reviewed the situations, said Karunakar.

After inspecting the situation, the officials decided to remove the 600 tonne rock. But before that the officials said they will construct a protection wall around the rock to protect people in surrounding areas from any possible eventuality. Though a fortnight passed, the officials neither visited the village nor took any steps to construct the protection wall. Every passing day heavy heat wave is prevailing in the district, said Karunakar, giving scope for heat having more effect on the cracked rock.

There is every possibility of rock cracking further, he said, adding that around 40 to 50 families belonging to Rajaka (dhobi), Yerukali and Schedule Caste (SC) communities are residing in the area where the big rock is located. All families are spending sleepless nights with the fear of rock parts tumbling down.

The villagers staged a protest to press the officials on the demand for construction of a protection wall and removal of rock.

Karunakar said the officials concerned neither responded to the agitations nor showed any interest to construct the protection wall so far. He said they are saying that the works would start immediately after getting the permission of the district collector. He demanded construction of protection wall and save the residents from danger.