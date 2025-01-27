Good response to youth conclave on Ramayana

Vizianagaram: In a move to inject moral values, ethics and other humanity like qualities into the present generations, Ramanarayanam, a tourist pilgrim centre, has conducted a huge conclave here for three days.

The motive behind the programme is to publicise the Ramayanam in a big way and to explain the greatness of Lord Srirama and how he led his life and how he be came a great personality to entire Hindu community.

Around 3,000 school and college students from 60 institutions have attended the mega programme and performed several art forms exhibiting their interest and enthusiasiam towards Ramayanam.

Speakers have explained that the life of Lord Rama is ideal for everybody and one can learn a lot from the book of Ramayana and from the life history of Lord Rama.

They said that Rama never compromised with values for the temporary benefits and he stuck to them. He had always followed the instructions given by his father Dasaratha.

As a King, Rama ruled as a father to every family and honoured and respected the elders. Now the youth should walk in on the footsteps of the Lord to ensure a better society, they said. MLA Aditi Gajapathi appreciated Narayanam Srinivas and brothers for organising such a great programme to motivate the younger generations. On the occasion, a competition was conducted for students and certificates were presented.