Goods Train Derails Near Ammanabrolu, Disrupts Rail Services

A goods train derailed near Ammanabrolu railway station in Naguluppalapadu mandal, Prakasam district, in the early hours of Friday. The wagons fell onto two adjacent railway tracks, causing significant disruption. Railway officials and technical staff rushed to the scene immediately and commenced repair work on an urgent basis.

The derailment has affected traffic on the Vijayawada-Chennai main line, with several express trains halted at various stations. Passengers faced delays and inconvenience as work to restore the tracks continues. Authorities have indicated that it may take some time before normal services are fully resumed.