Google Data Centre to enhance Andhra Pradesh's progress: Union FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister, has welcomed the establishment of a Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, coinciding with the development of a sea cable landing centre. She noted that the timely execution of this project will significantly contribute to the nation’s advancement.

Minister Sitharaman credited the vision and policies of leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for making this venture possible. “Such good governance is evident at both the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh,” she stated, highlighting that various digital services are being made available to the people in AP.

She remarked on the competitive nature of states in adopting technology, asserting that such rivalry is essential for achieving the vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.