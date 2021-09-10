Gopireddy lashes out at Lokesh for indulging in 'cheap politics'

Amaravati: MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy lashed out at TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for indulging in cheap politics over the death of a student in Narsaraopeta.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the MLA said that the State government has responded swiftly after the incident and arrested the accused within four hours and filed a charge-sheet within seven days and the court proceedings will start on September 21, added the compensation was handed over to the family within two days. He said the State government has already prepared to give a house site to the family of the victim and a job to her brother once his education is completed.

He flayed Lokesh for visiting the family of the victim after seven months of the incident and said it was only for his political mileage. Citing examples of call money racket, attack on women MRO, attack on Dalit woman in Pendurthi and other such incidents which happened during the previous government, the MLA said all these incidents were induced by the government and questioned why Lokesh was silent over these issues.

He slammed Lokesh for using abusive language on the Chief Minister and said he has been trying to resort to caste politics and instigating people through his speeches. He came down heavily on Lokesh for his comments against Disha initiatives and said 47 lakh women across the state have downloaded Disha app and 1,645 cases were registered with Disha spirit. He asked Lokesh to refrain from resorting to cheap politics and play a constructive opposition role by educating women to use Disha app and initiatives.