Gorantla Madhav responds to viral video, says it is fake one

Hindupur YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav is stuck in controversy of talking nude video call with a women. The video has now gone viral and there is a huge uproar over it. But MP Gorantla Madhav said that the video is fake one. He expressed anguish for spreading false propaganda against him and alleged that TDP's Chintakayala Vijay and Ponnuru Vamsi of circulating the video.



The MP has made it clear that they should face him directly and that he is ready for any investigation on this matter. The MP Gorantla Madhav said that they took a video and morphed while he was in the gym. The politics of the state has become a hot topic after a video of an MP belonging to the ruling party went viral.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders are reacting strongly to the behavior of MP Gorantla Madhav. The women leaders of TDP are angry that they have done something to tarnish the post of MP. TDP leaders are demanding that CM Jagan should take strict action against Gorantla Madhav after the nude video was leaked. They demanded that he be declared ineligible for the post of MP.