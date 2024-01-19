Gouguntla Suryanarayana remembers NTR on death anniversary

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, known as NTR, was praised by his supporters from various backgrounds such as Gouguntla Suryanarayana, Narayanaswamy Yadav, Aravinda Reddy, Dish Raju, Thumparthi Paramesh, Chilakam Suryanarayana Reddy, Narayanaswamy, Veera Narappa Shivanagara Suri, and more. They declared NTR as the winner of millions of people's hearts. To celebrate his 28th birthday, Keertiseshulu organized grand birthday celebrations. They paid their respects by garlanding NTR's statue at the NTR Circle in the Panduranga Swamy Temple.

NTR was regarded as a great leader in both the film industry and politics. His followers believed that political systems should serve the social system, not the other way around. NTR was seen as someone who advocated for leading society on the right path. He was praised for his philanthropy, including collecting funds for the Rayalaseema poverty, Chinese invasion, and Divisima flood victims. NTR's wife, Basavatharakam, also built a cancer hospital in his name, providing services to thousands of cancer patients.

Furthermore, NTR's acting in social, mythological, folk, and historical films was highly appreciated. His portrayal of mythological characters brought them to life and left a lasting impact on the minds of the Telugu people. The supporters declared NTR as the true leader born from the hearts of the people.

Many individuals, including Rapthati Ramu, Nabi Rasool, Syed Baba, Elukuntla Appa Swamy, Jagadish, Raja Reddy, Pothukunta Ramakrishna, Srinivasulu, Darshanmala Nagaraju, and others, participated in the program to honor NTR.