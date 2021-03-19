Goutham Reddy urges ConCor to set up container-making unit in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/New Delhi: Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday requested Containers Corporation of India (ConCor) chairman and managing director V Kalyanram to set up a container manufacturing unit in the state.

The minister, who is on a visit to Delhi, said the state with one of the longest coastlines in India can be the destination for container manufacturing, considering that it is planning to build more ports and fishing harbours.

He highlighted that the country is witnessing a shortage of containers, especially at a time when India is looking to diminish trade with China. The minister called on ConCor to build a manufacturing unit in the land allotted to NTPC and BHEL in Chittoor district.

Kalyanram said he will take the minister's requests into consideration and cooperate as soon as possible.

Later, Goutham Reddy also met Union shipping minister Mansukh Mandivya.

"Met shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to extend Government of India's financial support to upcoming Ramayapatnam Port and fishing harbours in AP and he assured us the required support," said Reddy.

The minister said he held detailed discussions about investment opportunities regarding coastal development and waterways projects in the southern state.